Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of "Maleficient: Mistress Of Evil" at Odeon Imax Waterloo in London on October 9. The actor turns 45 on June 4. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- George III, king of England during the American Revolutionary War, in 1738

-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907

-- Actor Dennis Weaver in 1924

-- Radio/TV host Ruth Westheimer in 1928 (age 92)

-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 84)

-- Singer Freddy Fender in 1937

-- Publisher/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 83)

-- Singer/actor Michelle Phillips in 1944 (age 76)

-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 68)

-- Actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 60)

-- Singer Eldra "El" DeBarge in 1961 (age 59)

-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 49)

-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 39)

-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 35)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 29)