June 4 (UPI) -- Former Dream Street singer Chris Trousdale has died at age 34.

Trousdale's rep said on the singer and actor's official Twitter page Wednesday that Trousdale died Tuesday of "an undisclosed illness."

"He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and fans all over the world," the post reads.

"Although it felt like belonged to us all, the family is requesting that privacy be respected during this difficult time. Should you wish to make a donation, please direct funds to the ASPCA."

TMZ said Trousdale died Tuesday at a hospital in Burbank, Calif., of complications from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Trousdale joined Dream Street, a boy band that also included Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger and Frankie Galasso, in 1999. He was 16 when the group released its first and only, self-titled album.

Trousdale subsequently appeared as an actor on Austin & Ally and Shake It Up. He said in 2014 that he was working on a solo album.