June 3 (UPI) -- Ellie must contend with the living and the dead in a new cinematic trailer for The Last of Us Part II.

While being chased by armed men inside a dark building, Ellie finds herself face-to-face with the zombie-like Infected.

She quickly carves her own path through the building and makes it outside. Ellie then pulls out her gun and closes her eyes before rushing back out into battle.

Ellie is also featured singing a song and playing a guitar around a campfire.

The Last of Us Part II is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 on June 19.

Developer Naughty Dog has called the title their largest and most ambitious game yet. Players will get to explore the Pacific Northwest including a former quarantine zone in Seattle and take on new forms of the Infected along with two warring factions.