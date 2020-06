Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in 5 sets to win the Men's Final in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on September 8 in New York City. The tennis star turns 34 on June 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, in 1808

-- Automaker Ransom Olds in 1864

-- British King George V in 1865

-- British actor Maurice Evans in 1901

-- Jazz dancer/singer Josephine Baker in 1906

-- Actor Paulette Goddard in 1910

-- Actor Ellen Corby in 1911

-- Actor Colleen Dewhurst in 1924

-- Country blues singer Jimmy Rogers in 1924

-- Actor Tony Curtis in 1925

-- Poet Allen Ginsberg in 1926

-- TV producer Chuck Barris in 1929

-- Author Marion Zimmer Bradley in 1930

-- Author Larry McMurtry in 1936 (age 84)

-- Former Cuban President Raul Castro in 1931 (age 89)

-- Singer/songwriter Curtis Mayfield in 1942

-- Singer Deniece Williams in 1950 (age 70)

-- Actor Scott Valentine in 1958 (age 62)

-- Journalist/TV anchor Anderson Cooper in 1967 (age 53)

-- Comedic author John Hodgman in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Jodie Whittaker in 1982 (age 38)

-- Tennis player Rafael Nadal in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Imogen Poots in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Anne Winters in 1994 (age 26)