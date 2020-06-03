Bhad Bhabie, aka "Catch me outside" girl, checked into a treatment center, reportedly for childhood trauma and substance abuse. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Bhad Bhabie entered rehab in May and is seeking help for "some personal issues."

The rapper's team confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, recently checked in to a treatment center.

Advertisement

"Danielle has been working hard for the past few years and made a positive decision to take some much-needed time off to attend to some personal issues," the post reads. "For past weeks, she has been in a treatment center receiving and continuing to receive professional support."

"She loves her fans, and has promised to return better, and healthier than ever. Please respect her and her families privacy at this time," the post concludes.

TMZ said Bregoli, 17, is seeking treatment for childhood trauma and abusing prescription pills. Sources said Bregoli is doing well and is optimistic about her progress.

Bregoli's stay in rehab could be 30-90 days.

"We are very proud of Danielle for recognizing that she needed help and seeking it out," the rapper's team told TMZ.

Bregoli came to fame after a 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil, where she said "Catch me outside, how about that?," a phrase that went viral. She has since released several singles, including "These Heaux," "Bestie" and "That's What I Said."