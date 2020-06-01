June 1 (UPI) -- Sunday's Tony Awards fundraising special has been postponed amid protests over George Floyd's death.

Broadway in Demand announced Monday it is postponing its Tonys streaming celebration in solidarity with the national protests following Floyd's death.

Advertisement

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last week in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

Broadway on Demand, a new streaming service, was to air the special June 7 with support from the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League, which present the Tonys.

The one-hour show is directed by Lonny Price and will stream on TonyAwards.com and BroadwayOnDemand.com. The event will raise funds for the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League.

Broadway on Demand said it is "saddened" by the death of Floyd and other black citizens at the hands of police.

"We are collectively saddened and angered by the senseless murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, and disheartened by the ongoing racism and injustices that continue to permeate our society," Broadway on Demand president Sean Cercone said in a statement.

"We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. This is a pivotal moment in our nation's history and our priorities at this time are to listen, to engage in meaningful dialogue and to do our best to enact real change in our industry and in our nation," he added.

The American Theater Wing also addressed Floyd's death in a statement Sunday on Instagram.

"We, as the leaders of the national theatre community, have a critical role here, to not only denounce racism of any kind within our communities, but to also support, produce, and promote work that reflects and celebrates our beautifully diverse society, creates new narratives, deepens empathy and understanding, and changes hearts and minds," the company said.

The special was to air in place of the Tony Awards, which were postponed in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.