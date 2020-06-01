June 1 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon, Ariana Grande and other celebrities took to the streets and joined protests across the country to speak out about the death of George Floyd.

Cannon was in Minneapolis over the weekend, the city where Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody. Protests have taken place since last Monday.

Advertisement

Floyd, 46, was killed while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by white police officer Derek Chauvin. The officer, who placed his knee on Floyd's neck, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Cannon uploaded photos of himself holding up signs and wearing a jacket that read "Please I can't breathe."

Cannon also released a number of spoken word videos about police brutality.

"I had to go to Minneapolis. I needed to be right there on 38th Street and Chicago where George Floyd's life was tragically stolen from him. I needed to see the people in that community - how much love they had for their community and their people and how much pain this has caused. We feel the pain go across the world - the anger and the hurt. Those visuals will never be removed from our minds," Cannon said to Variety.

Grande posted on her Instagram Stories Saturday how she joined protests in Los Angeles. The pop star wore a mask and held up a Black Lives Matter sign.

Advertisement

Singer Tinashe was also in Los Angeles and posted to Twitter Saturday a photo of herself walking the streets with a mask on and holding up a Black Lives Matter sign.

Insecure star Kendrick Sampson said on Twitter Saturday that he was shot with rubber bullets by police while he protested in Los Angeles.

"He pointed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME. I actually got hit 7 times with rubber bullets and many with batons. My boy has stitches. #DEFUNDPOLICE," Sampson said about his experience with a police officer.

Halsey also said that police fired rubber bullets on Saturday while she was protesting in Los Angeles.

"Fired rubber bullets at us. We did not breach the line. Hands were up. Unmoving, And they gassed and fired," Halsey said on Twitter alongside photos of police in riot gear.

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn— h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was protesting in Atlanta and uploaded videos of herself marching on Instagram.

John Cusack was protesting in Chicago and posted onto Twitter Saturday video of police telling him to leave as he filmed a burning car.

"Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike," the actor said.