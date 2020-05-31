Lauren (L) and Arie Luyendyk Jr. announced this weekend that they have lost a pregnancy. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- The Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren are mourning the loss of their unborn child.

The couple explained in a YouTube video that they were surprised and excited to learn more than a month ago that Lauren was pregnant with a sibling for their 1-year-old daughter, Alessi.

Advertisement

"We made so many plans," the Luyendyks said in a written message accompanying the video.

"We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi's little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn't get the happy story we had hoped for."

The couple explained Lauren, 28, suffered a "missed miscarriage" at around five weeks, meaning the fetus died but her body didn't recognize the loss or expel the tissue, instead continuing to release hormones and making Lauren feel as though she was still pregnant.

Luyendyk Jr., 38, is a race-car driver. He met the former Lauren Burnham while filming Season 22 of The Bachelor in 2017 and married her in January 2019.