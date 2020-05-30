Social media star Ashley Stock has announced her 3-year-old daughter Stevie died this week of brain cancer. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

May 30 (UPI) -- Social media star Ashley Stock announced on Instagram that her 3-year-old daughter Stevie has died of brain cancer.

"Stevie Lynn Stock. 3 years old. Seed Planter. Miracle Maker. Light Giver. Heart Healer. Blue eyed, dimpled smile, curly haired forever baby girl. Adored little sister, daughter and friend. At 1:05pm on May 27th, Stevie took her final breath in our arms," Stock wrote in a post on Friday.

"There have been many miracles and countless God moments that I'll put into words when my heart has strength," she added. "For now, I'm overwhelmed with relief that she's at peace but I'm also feeling crushed by a pain so intense i can't put it into words."

The post included a photo of Stock's tiny hand with polished fingernails holding a star, as well as a video of the child playing with a puppy.

E! News said doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles diagnosed Stevie with DIPG, a rare and fast-growing tumor with a zero percent survival rate, about a month ago.

Stock and her husband Ben are also parents to sons Wesley, 10, and Sawyer, 7.