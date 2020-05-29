May 29 (UPI) -- Sarah Ferguson is sending love to her elder daughter, Princess Beatrice, on her would-be wedding day.

Sarah, Duchess of York, 60, paid tribute to Beatrice, 31, Friday on Instagram on what was supposed to be her daughter's wedding day to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Ferguson, affectionally known as Fergie, shared a throwback photo of Beatrice as a child.

"Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for," she captioned the post.

Beatrice and Mozzi were to marry Friday in London but postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo's love when we are out of lockdown," Ferguson said. "The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time .. so proud of you all."

Beatrice, the daughter of Ferguson and Prince Andrew and the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, got engaged to Mozzi in Italy in September.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married," the couple said at the time. "We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

Beatrice and Mozzi will marry at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace. The queen will host a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank in October.

Other public personalities have also been forced to postpone their nuptials due to the health crisis. Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez said on Today this week that she's heartbroken her wedding to Alex Rodriguez has been delayed.