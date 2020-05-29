May 29 (UPI) -- Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are making their relationship Instagram official.

The 31-year-old actress and 33-year-old professional snowboarder confirmed dating rumors by sharing photos and videos together Thursday.

In Dobrev's photo, the actress prepares to give White a haircut as they self-isolate together amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Dobrev also shared a gif video that shows her marveling at the shorn hair after the cut.

"Adding to resume: hairdresser," she captioned the post.

Professional dancer Julianne Hough, her husband, Brooks Laich, and other stars left comments.

"Crushed it," Hough wrote, adding three fire emojis.

White posted photos and videos on his own account.

"My hairstylist said he wouldn't, so she did #QuarantineCuts," he wrote.

E! News said Dobrev and White spent New Year's Eve together in Las Vegas in January. The couple were first linked in March after they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, Calif.

"Their friends were surprised at first about the relationship but now that they've seen them together it actually makes a lot of sense," a source told People this month.

"They're both goofy and have a similar sense of humor and are super adventurous. They have plenty in common," the insider added.

Dobrev split from writer and director Grant Mellon in November after less than a year of dating. White previously dated Phantogram singer Sarah Barthel for several years.