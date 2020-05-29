May 29 (UPI) -- Meghan McCain says she'll be keeping her pregnancy private for her family's "comfort" and "safety."

The 35-year-old television personality said Thursday on Instagram that she won't be posting about her pregnancy on social media due to past experiences with "cruelty" online.

McCain is expecting her first child with her husband, Ben Domenech. The couple have made a "conscious decision" to guard their growing family's privacy.

"I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety," McCain wrote.

"A bunch of inhumane jackasses have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dads cancer fight," she added, referencing her late dad, John McCain.

McCain voiced similar sentiments on Twitter.

"People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy. Given that people write on photos I put up on my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he's in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cess pool as much as is possible," she said.

Comedian Heather McMahan and news anchors Britt McHenry, Katie Raml and Rebecca Jarvis showed their support for McCain in the comments.

"Classy and respected choice. So many people are supportive, including me!" McHenry said.

McCain announced her pregnancy in March. She subsequently said on The View that she's "excited" and a "little surprised" to be expecting again after having a miscarriage.

"I think everyone knows this has not been a smooth road to motherhood. It's taken a lot of physical, emotional, mental strength to get here," she said. "I didn't know if I was ever going to be a mom, so I'm excited."

McCain and her co-hosts have been hosting The View remotely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.