Laura Benanti is executive producing a scripted musical special featuring students from across the United States, titled "Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020."

May 29 (UPI) -- HBO Max has given the greenlight to special Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 from Tony Award winner Laura Benanti.

The scripted musical special will feature students from across the United States whose musicals were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 will explore the themes of classic teen movies through the lens of a world turned upside down due to the pandemic.

The cast will consist of student actors who will be performing from the safety of their homes and portraying seniors from the same high school.

The special is inspired by Benanti's online movement #SunshineSongs where the actress offered to be an audience for students whose spring musicals were canceled.

Benanti (My Fair Lady, She Loves Me) is executive producing, along with Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey and Tom Campbell for World of Wonder productions. Golden Globe nominated composter Leland will write and produce the original songs and score.

"Our school shows are more than just entertainment. At the very least, they bring our communities together to revel in the talent of our young artists. At their best, they are a life changing experience that these kids will bring with them into the rest of their lives," Benanti said in a statement.

"I am thrilled that the #SunshineSongs initiative has put the spotlight on so many incredible young performers; grateful to World of Wonder for its grand vision and to HBO Max for providing a global platform on which America's youth can shine," she continued.