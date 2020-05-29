May 29 (UPI) -- Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood are celebrating the birth of their second child.

The actor and the actress, both 34, announced Thursday on Instagram that they recently welcomed a son, Bert Apollo.

DeHaan shared a photo of himself with Wood, their 3-year-old daughter, Bowie Rose, and baby Bert.

"And just like that, we are a family of four.... Welcome to the [world] Bert Apollo DeHaan!!!" he captioned the post.

Wood shared the same picture and referenced a previous miscarriage in a post on her own account.

"He is our rainbow baby. Not just because of the loss we suffered before we conceived him. He also brings a hope and joy in this scary sad time for our nation and world," the actress wrote.

"He was born weeks early in nyc in the middle of a global pandemic," she said. "He is already a brave tiny warrior who has reminded us to live, love, and stay present in his five short days earthside. We can't wait to keep learning from him."

DeHaan and Wood's Chronicle co-star Michael B. Jordan and actresses Julianna Guill and Molly Ephraim were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Hello Bert!!!! You are darling!!!!! What a wonderful beautiful family!!!! Heart bursting!!!!" Guill wrote.

DeHaan and Wood married in June 2012 and announced in December that they were expecting their second child.

"DeHaan Party of Four comin' atcha in 2020!!!" Wood said on Instagram.

DeHaan is known for the films The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and The Kid. Wood played Jamie Sawyer on Reckless and Maya Dobbins on The Code.