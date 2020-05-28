May 28 (UPI) -- Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly called it quits.

Us Weekly reported Wednesday that Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, have broken up after nearly three years of dating.

Page Six confirmed the split and said Disick and Richie have been self-isolating separately amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

E! News said Disick and Richie broke up but are still in contact.

"They are technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott," a source said.

Richie reportedly wants to "do her own thing" while Disick focuses on his health.

"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself. She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split," the insider said.

Disick checked into a treatment facility in Colorado this month but left days later after a photo of him at the rehab center leaked online. His attorney, Marty Singer, said Disick was seeking help for "past traumas."

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse," Singer said.

Disick celebrated his 37th birthday Tuesday with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian and their three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, at a Utah resort. Kardashian's sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance.