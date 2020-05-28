May 28 (UPI) -- Meghan King and her boyfriend, Christian Schauff, are making their relationship Instagram official.

King, 35, confirmed dating rumors Wednesday by sharing a first photo with Schauff, the co-founder of the emergency survival kit company Uncharted Supply.

The picture shows King and Schauff wearing plaid flannel shirts and smiling for the camera.

"I guess if it's in @people, it must be true..." King captioned the post. "I'll just say this: I'm happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter."

King also confirmed the news to People.

"Like any new relationship, we are looking forward to creating new experiences together and seeing where life takes us," she said.

People previously reported that King and Schauff have been dating since March.

King split from her husband, Jim Edmonds, in October after five years of marriage. The pair have three children, daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2.

In December, King responded to concerns about her "thin" appearance. She said she's lost weight due to stress from her divorce and her son Hart's health issues. Hart has periventicular leukomalacia, a type of irreversible brain damage.

King shared a new photos with her kids Monday on Memorial Day.

"Happy Memorial Day to you and yours, from me and mine," she wrote.

King starred in Seasons 10-12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County and appeared as a guest in Seasons 9 and 14.