May 28 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm announced on Thursday that it's entertainment studio, ILMxLAB, is developing a new Star Wars virtual reality experience for Disney's Galaxy's Edge theme park.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is an action-adventure virtual reality title being made in collaboration with Oculus Studios. The project is set to be released later this year.

The game will take place between films The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and is set on the outskirts of the Black Spire Outpost, on the planet of Batuu. Black Spire Outpost is the location of Galaxy's Edge, the Star Wars theme park area located at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Players will get to experience an original Star Wars adventure in virtual reality. The title will feature both new and iconic Star Wars characters, multiple styles of gameplay and multiple difficulty settings to accommodate all players.

"The rich storytelling in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has redefined what a Disney park experience can be, and we are thrilled fans will have an opportunity to discover new stories, meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge," Scott Trowbridge, Walt Disney Imagineering creative executive said in a statement.

"Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks," he continued.

Walt Disney World Resort will begin a phased reopening of Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom on July 11, pending an approval by Florida and Orange County. Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios where Galaxy's Edge is located, will have a phased reopening on July 15.