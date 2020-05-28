May 28 (UPI) -- Boxing great Mike Tyson came face-to-face with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite.

Jericho called out the boxer while he was holding a pep rally on Wednesday for this group, The Inner Circle. Tyson, on Saturday, had presented the new TNT Championship to Cody at pay-per-view event Double or Nothing.

Jericho and The Inner Circle were attempting to cheer each other up after they lost the Stadium Stampede match to The Elite. Jericho and his crew were introduced by cheerleaders, one of which was professional wrestling personality Vickie Guerrero.

Member Sammy Guevara gifted his teammates participation trophies while Santana handed out gifts as well including a pair of Timberland boots for Jake Hager.

"What I really want is Mike Tyson's head on a platter," Jericho said before Tyson arrived onto the scene with his posse which included MMA fighters Henry Cejudo, Victor Belfort and Rashad Evans.

Jericho said he wanted revenge for Tyson knocking him out years earlier. Tyson responded by calling him a sucker. Jericho demanded an apology while Tyson ripped off his shirt and flexed.

Tyson then shoved Jericho and Le Champion came back with another shove as all hell brooke loose. Jericho and Tyson had to be restrained by The Inner Circle, Tyson's posse and members of the AEW locker room.

Also on Dynamite, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of tag team #FTR made their AEW debut. The duo previously competed in WWE as The Revival.

Harwood and Wheeler made their appearance after Broken Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks defeated Private Party and Joey Janela in a Six-Man Tag Team match. The Butcher and The Blade attacked The Young Bucks after the match. #FTR drove into the arena in a truck and headed for the ring where they took out The Butcher and The Blade.

#FTR and The Young Bucks had a standoff in the ring and refused to shake The Young Bucks' hands.

A Battle Royal was held to determine who will be the first to challenge Cody for the TNT Championship next week on Dynamite. Wrestlers were eliminated from the match after being thrown over the top rope.

Orange Cassidy, as he made his way to the ring, was attacked by Santana and Ortiz after Cassidy had interrupted Jericho earlier during an interview.

MJF and his bodyguard Wardlow worked well together and were the final four left along with Jungle Boy and Cassidy. MJF accidentally hit Wardlow, leading to their elimination.

Jungle Boy wrapped his legs around Cassidy and was able to throw Cassidy over the top rope to win the match.

Other moments from Dynamite included Brian Cage defeating Lee Johnson and staring down AEW World Champion Jon Moxley; Dr. Britt Baker discussing her injury and how she will be back by the All Out pay-per-view event in September; AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida defeating Christi Jaynes; Cody stating that he will defend the TNT Championship every week; and Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc defeating SCU to earn a AEW World Tag Team Championship match against Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page next week.