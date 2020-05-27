May 27 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon has apologized on Twitter for wearing blackface in 2000 during a Saturday Night Live sketch.

A clip of Fallon impersonating fellow comedian Chris Rock on SNL resurfaced on Twitter Tuesday, leading to #JimmyFallonIsOverParty to trend.

Fallon dressed up as Rock during the sketch and interacted with Darrell Hammond as Regis Philbin, the then host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

"In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this," Fallon said in his apology.

"I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable," he continued.