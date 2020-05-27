Paul Bettany arrives at a photocall for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" during the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2018. The actor turns 49 on May 27. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Joseph Fiennes attends the Winner's Room at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019. The actor turns 50 on May 27.

May 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Financier Cornelius Vanderbilt in 1794

-- Social reformer Amelia Bloomer, for whom the undergarment was named, in 1818

-- Poet Julia Ward Howe, who wrote the lyrics for "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," in 1819

-- Frontiersman James Butler "Wild Bill" Hickok in 1837

-- Detective novelist Dashiell Hammett in 1894

-- Writer Rachel Carson in 1907

-- Composer Harold Rome in 1908

-- Hubert Humphrey, U.S. vice president/longtime U.S. senator, in 1911

-- Actor Vincent Price in 1911

-- Golf hall of fame member Sam Snead in 1912

-- Author Herman Wouk in 1915

-- Actor Christopher Lee in 1922

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1923 (age 97)

-- Writer Harlan Ellison in 1934

-- Jazz musician Ramsey Lewis in 1935 (age 85)

-- Actor Lee Meriwether in 1935 (age 85)

-- Actor Louis Gossett Jr. in 1936 (age 84)

-- Singer/songwriter Don Williams in 1939

-- Actor Bruce Weitz in 1943 (age 77)

-- Actor Peri Gilpin in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Todd Bridges in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Joseph Fiennes in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Paul Bettany in 1971 (age 49)

-- Singer Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in 1971

-- Actor Jack McBrayer in 1973 (age 47)

-- Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in 1975 (age 45)

-- Rapper Andre 3000, born Andre Benjamin, in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor Shanola Hampton in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Chris Colfer in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor/model Lily-Rose Depp in 1999 (age 21)