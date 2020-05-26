May 26 (UPI) -- PlayStation has announced a new State of Play focusing on The Last of Us Part II will be livestreamed on Wednesday at 4 p.m. EDT.

The presentation can be viewed on PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

PlayStation said that the livestream will run just over 20 minutes and feature Neil Druckmann of developer Naughty Dog giving a special gameplay and story preview of The Last of Us Part II.

The livestream will not cover other upcoming games or upcoming console, the PlayStation 5.

The Last of Us Part II is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 on June 19.

A limited-edition PlayStation 4 Pro console themed around The Last of Us Part II will be released alongside the game. The console has a matte finish and is engraved with series star Ellie's signature fern tattoo.