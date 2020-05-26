May 26 (UPI) -- Married couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Copra celebrated the second anniversary of their first date together.

"2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas," Chopra said on Sunday alongside a throwback photo on Instagram of herself and Jonas at a baseball game.

"Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights," the actress continued.

Jonas' anniversary tribute included a selfie of himself and Chopra wearing cowboy hats.

"This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years," Jonas captioned the image.

Jonas and Chopra became husband and wife in December 2018 following a three-day wedding celebration that included an Indian ceremony and a Western, Christian ceremony.

Chopra, in October, said that she can't wait to have kids with Jonas.