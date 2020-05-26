May 26 (UPI) -- The casts of Fresh Off the Boat and Kim's Convenience are joining forces for a live-streamed table read in celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and to raise money for charity.

The table read, presented by Seed&Spark, will take place Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT on Seed&Spark's Facebook and YouTube channels.

The casts will perform virtually the pilot episodes from each series.

Constance Wu, Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen of Fresh Off the Boat will be present along with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Simu Liu, Andrea Bang, Andrew Phung and Nicole Power of Kim's Convenience.

The event will benefit non-profit Asian American and Asian Canadian arts organizations such as East West Players, Visual Communications, Reel Asian and other groups.

Any donation over $10 will allow viewers to watch a Q&A session with both casts following the free table reads.

Fresh Off the Boat ended its six season run on ABC in February. Kim's Convenience wrapped up its fourth season in March on Canada's CBC.