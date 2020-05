Inductee Stevie Nicks arrives in the press room at the 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at Barclays Center in New York City on March 29, 2019. The singer turns 72 on May 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hank Williams, Jr. performs at the 49th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on November 4, 2015. The singer turns 70 on May 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo