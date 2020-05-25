Brian May, lead guitarist of the rock band Queen and astrophysicist, discusses the upcoming New Horizons flyby of the Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule in 2018 in Laurel, Maryland. File Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- British rocker Brian May announced in an Instagram video this weekend that he recently suffered a "small" heart attack and had three stents put in to relieve his congested arteries.

"I'm good. I'm here and I'm ready to rock," the 72-year-old guitarist said in the video.

May explained he weighed his options and decided against undergoing triple bypass surgery.

He wrote in a message accompanying the post: "My medical adventures! Hmm... Sheer Heart Attack eh? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I'm actually quite relieved now that I'm in that club - and I don't find it upsetting at all!"

About two weeks ago, May announced he was recovering after tearing his gluteus maximus muscle during a moment of "over-enthusiastic" gardening.

He said in Sunday's video that the gardening injury was real, but subsequent medical examinations also showed he had a compressed sciatic nerve and heart issues.