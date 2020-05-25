SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends a press conference following the Launch Abort Test at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 19. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Singer Grimes and SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have slightly changed the name of their infant son.

The child was born May 4. He was originally named X Æ A-12, but will now be known as X Æ A-Xii.

USA Today, UsMagazine.com and EW.com reported Grimes confirmed the alteration in the comments of an Instagram post Sunday.

"Roman numerals. Looks better tbh," Grimes said when asked if she and her partner changed their baby's name due to a California law that wouldn't allow a numeral.

Grimes explained in an earlier post what the name means.

"X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent. A=Archangel, my favorite song," she wrote.