Amanda Bynes said she is still engaged and working on her fashion degree. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Amanda Bynes announced on social media this weekend that she is still engaged to Paul Michael and studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in California.

"Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM," Bynes wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday.

"Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA," she added. "Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals. Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well!I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week. Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul Hope you're all staying safe! Love y'all!"

The post included a selfie of Bynes with a heart tattoo on her face, septum ring in her nose and long, dark hair. She is wearing a T-shirt that says, "Active."

Bynes, 34, is best known for her roles in The Amanda Show, What I Like About You, What a Girl Wants, She's the Man and Hairspray.

She has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years while she addressed mental-health and addiction issues.

Her last major screen performance was in 2010's Easy A.

She disclosed she was engaged to Michael in February, but Michael said in March they had broken up and were still friends.