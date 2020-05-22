May 22 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige is sharing a song from her film Body Cam.

The 49-year-old singer and actress released the song "Can't Be Life" on Friday.

"Happy Friday!! My new song 'Can't Be Life,' featured in my new movie #BodyCamMovie, is out now!" she wrote on Twitter.

Blige co-wrote the song with her frequent collaborators Denise Rich, Chucky Thompson, Stacy Barthe, Aaron Philips and Jimmy Cozier. The track was produced by Thompson.

"I've been torn down like a worn-down, crumbling building / But I'm up now, and I'm up now, and I'm still living," Blige sings.

Body Cam is a supernatural thriller directed by Malik Vitthal. The movie follows a group of Los Angeles Police Department officers who are haunted by a spirit following the killing of an unarmed black man.

The new film co-stars Nat Wolff, David Zayas, David Warshofsky, Demetrius Grosse and Anika Noni Rose. The movie is available on VOD platforms.

Blige released another new single, "Always" with Waze & Odyssey, George Michael and Tommy Theo, this month. Her most recent album, Strength of a Woman, was released in 2017.