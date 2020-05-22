May 22 (UPI) -- Pop rock band Haim performed its new song "Don't Wanna" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The group, which consists of sisters Este, 34, Danielle, 31, and Alana Haim, 28, gave a remote performance of the single during Thursday's episode of the late-night program.

"Don't Wanna" appears on Haim's forthcoming third studio album, Women in Music Pt. III, which is slated for release June 26. In the interview, Alana shared how she and her sisters miss performing live.

"Funny enough, when we were making this record we honestly envisioned it being played live. We were like, 'This is our live, our most live-sounding album. We're going to play this album so much. We're going to go on tour for years,' and now we can't do that. But when it's safe, we will do that," she said.

Este, Danielle and Alana are self-isolating separately amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The sisters agreed that Este is having the hardest time with social distancing.

"I'm really bad at being alone," Este said. "First of all, I spend like every waking hour with Danielle and Alana normally, and then during quar[antine] I spent like a month not seeing them."

"At first, it was like me talking to myself, which is totally normal. But then I started answering myself," she added as her sisters and Corden laughed.

Women in Music Pt. III also features the single "I Know Alone," which Haim released a socially-distanced music video for in April. Danielle said on Instagram that the song has taken on a new meaning amid the health crisis.

"the first lyric we wrote was 'i know alone like no one else does.' this came from feeling like I was in the deepest spiral of being alone and feeling like i felt loneliness deeper than anyone ever had," the singer and musician wrote.

"Now with everything going on 'alone' feels like a ritual," she said. "only I know my own little secret routine on these days of being by myself and I almost take comfort in it. It's my own way of staying sane in my alone-ness and it's really helping me get through this."

Women in Music Pt. III is Haim's first album since Something to Tell You, released in 2017.