May 21 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new Pixar SparkShorts project Out.

The streaming service shared a preview of the short film Thursday ahead of its premiere.

Out centers on Greg, a man who is struggling to come out as gay to his parents. The teaser shows Greg's parents unexpectedly stop by on his move-in day at a new house.

The preview also features Greg's dog, who is seen with a squeaky toy resembling the Toy Story 2 character Wheezy.

Disney+ also released a poster for the film Thursday on Twitter.

Pixar has released six other SparkShorts, including Purl, Float and Wind.

"The SparksShorts program is designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows. These films are unlike anything we've ever done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than our normal fare," Pixar Animation Studios president Jim Morris says on the company's website.

Out premieres Friday.