Lily Collins attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lily Collins recalled her struggles with insecurity, an eating disorder and more while promoting self-care and self-love. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Lily Collins is looking back on the "internal struggles" she experienced as a young adult.

The 31-year-old actress recalled her struggles with insecurity, an eating disorder and more while promoting self-care and self-love in a message to fans Wednesday on Instagram.

Collins shared a photo of herself attending the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party at age 17 in 2006. She said the "happy, confident" girl she appeared to be on the surface did not match her feelings at the time.

"On the inside, I was struggling with so much insecurity and doubt within myself," Collins wrote. "At this age throughout my late teens and into my twenties, it felt really difficult to speak out about my internal struggles -- with family, with relationships, eating disorders and overall uncertainty. But these are topics that should never be taboo, and we shouldn't be afraid to speak to each other about them."

"We're here to get each other through these moments not judge one another for having them. So if I could remind that younger me of one thing it would be that I'm never alone. We're never alone," she said.

Collins encouraged people to lean on friends and family, focus on the positive and try their best to not compare themselves to others.

"I'm the only person who can be me. I should love myself as I am. Believe me, I know this isn't easy and right now it may be even harder as we're forced to face even our darkest shadows. But let's give ourselves and each other a little boost of encouragement this week and everyday moving forward and try our hardest not to judge one another too harshly," the star wrote.

"Self care is not selfish. It's self love. #mentalhealthawarenessweek," she concluded.

Collins previously shared her struggle with anorexia in 2017 while discussing her character in the film To the Bone.

"This was definitely more dramatic role for me," the Mirror Mirror star said. "I suffered with eating disorders when I was a teenager as well."

Collins subsequently took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

"Owning my past, being open, and having no shame or regrets about my experiences," she said. "Sharing my history with eating disorders and how personal this film has been is one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life."

Collins, the daughter of singer Phil Collins, most recently starred in the thriller film Inheritance.