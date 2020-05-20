May 20 (UPI) -- The Simpsons short film The Longest Daycare is coming to the Disney+ streaming service on May 29.

The Longest Daycare was screened before Ice Age: Continental Drift in theaters in 2012 and features family baby Maggie spending the day at the Ayn Rand School for Tots.

The short was nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the 85th annual Academy Awards.

Disney+ is home to 30 seasons of The Simpsons and released in April another short film featuring Maggie titled Playdate with Destiny.

Simpsons producer Al Jean also announced on Twitter Wednesday that all Simpsons episodes will be available in the show's original 4:3 aspect ratio on Disney+ starting on May 28.