Singer Diana Ross arrives for the exhibit of "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years," on April 23, 2001. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Former first lady and then Senator, Hillary Clinton arrives for the exhibit of "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years," on April 23, 2001. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Singer David Bowie (L) and wife Iman arrive at the "Goddess: The Classical Mode" exhibition and gala on April 28, 2003. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Model Naomi Campbell (L) and singer Victoria Beckham arrive at the "Goddess: The Classical Mode" exhibition and gala on April 28, 2003. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Diana Ross arrives at the "Goddess: The Classical Mode" exhibition and gala on April 28, 2003. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Model Linda Evangelista arrives in Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture for the gala celebrating "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century" on April 26, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour arrives for the gala celebrating "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century" on April 26, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Model Amber Valletta arrives in a Maggie Norris Couture corset and John Galliano skirt for the gala celebrating "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century" on April 26, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Model Karolina Kurkova arrives for the gala celebrating "The House of Chanel" on May 2, 2005. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Musician Marilyn Manson (L) and performer Dita Von Teese attend the gala celebrating "The House of Chanel" on May 2, 2005. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs attends the gala celebrating "The House of Chanel" on May 2, 2005. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Sarah Jessica Parker of "Sex and the City" arrives in Alexander McQueen at the gala celebrating "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion" on May 1, 2006. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Models Amber Valletta and Linda Evangelista arrive at the gala celebrating "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion" on May 1, 2006. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Designer and actress Mary Kate Olsen arrives at the gala celebrating "Poiret: King of Fashion" on May 7, 2007. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Kate Bosworth (L) of "Blue Crush" in Chanel and designer Karl Lagerfeld arrive at the gala celebrating "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" on May 5, 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
David (L) and Victoria Beckham arrive in Giorgio Armani at the gala celebrating "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" on May 5, 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Model Molly Sims arrives in Dolce & Gabbana for the gala celebrating "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" on May 4, 2009. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Victoria Beckham arrives in Marc Jacobs for the gala celebrating "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" on May 4, 2009. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Leighton Meester of "Gossip Girl" arrives in Louis Vuitton for the gala celebrating "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" on May 4, 2009. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Designer Diane Von Furstenberg (R) wearing her own design and husband Barry Diller arrive for the gala celebrating "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" on May 3, 2010. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Model Chrissy Teigen (R) and her then boyfriend, singer John Legend, arrive for the gala celebrating "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" on May 2, 2011. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Orlando Bloom of "Lord of the Rings" and then wife, model Miranda Kerr in Marchesa arrive for the gala celebrating "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" on May 2, 2011. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Beyoncé arrives in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci for the gala celebrating "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" on May 7, 2012. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madonna arrives in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci for the gala celebrating "Punk: Chaos to Couture" on May 6, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
TV personality Kim Kardashian (L) in Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy and rapper Kanye West arrive for the gala celebrating "Punk: Chaos to Couture" on May 6, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer and actress Miley Cyrus arrives in Marc Jacobs for the gala celebrating "Punk: Chaos to Couture" on May 6, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Jay-Z in Givenchy and wife Beyoncé in Givenchy Haute Couture arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" and the new Anna Wintour Costume Center on May 5, 2014. Beyoncé's sister Solange and Jay-Z fought
in an elevator after the event. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Blake Lively (L) of "Gossip Girl" and husband Ryan Reynolds of "Green Lantern," both in Gucci, arrive for the gala celebrating "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" on May 5, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives in Oscar de la Renta for the gala celebrating "Charles James: Fashion" on May 5, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Solange Knowles arrives in Giles Deacon for the gala celebrating "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" on May 5, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Rihanna arrives in Guo Pei for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives in Balenciaga for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Justin Bieber arrives in Balmain for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives in Atelier Versace for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives in H&M for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Beyoncé (R) in Givenchy and Jay-Z arrives for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Creative director-at-large of Vogue Grace Coddington arrives in Michael Kors for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Katy Perry arrives in Prada for the gala celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on May 2, 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Gigi Hadid (R) in Tommy Hilfiger and singer Zayn Malik arrive for the gala celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on May 2, 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift in Louis Vuitton arrives for the gala celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on May 2, 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Emma Watson (L) of the "Harry Potter" series wears Calvin Klein Collection and Margot Robbie of "Suicide Squad" arrive for the gala celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on May 2, 2016. Watson's dress was made
from recycled plastic bottles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" arrives on the red carpet in Ralph Lauren for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Katy Perry arrives on the red carpet in Maison Margiela for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model and actress Cara Delevingne arrives on the red carpet in Chanel for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rihanna arrives on the red carpet in Comme des Garçons for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Blake Lively arrives on the red carpet in Atelier Versace for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Kendall Jenner arrives on the red carpet in La Perla for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Nicki Minaj arrives on the red carpet in custom H&M for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Cardi B (R) in Moschino and designer Jeremy Scott arrive on the red carpet for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Co-host Rihanna arrives on the red carpet in Margiela for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Janelle Monae arrives on the red carpet in Marc Jacobs for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Katy Perry arrives on the red carpet in Versace for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Olympic snowboarder Shaun White arrives on the red carpet for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives on the red carpet in Dolce & Gabbana for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Zendaya of "The Greatest Showman" arrives on the red carpet in Versace for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lena Waithe of "The Chi" arrives on the red carpet in Carolina Herrera for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Solange Knowles arrives on the red carpet in Iris van Herpen for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Billy Porter arrives in The Blonds on the red carpet for the gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jared Leto arrives in Gucci on the red carpet for the gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives in Brandon Maxwell on the red carpet gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Celine Dion arrives in Oscar de la Renta on the red carpet gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Perry arrives in Moschino on the red carpet gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hamish Bowles arrives in Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano on the red carpet gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Ryan Murphy arrives in Christian Siriano on the red carpet gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sophie Von Haselberg (L) and Bette Midler arrive in Michael Kors on the red carpet gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Michael Urie arrives in Christian Siriano on the red carpet celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Monae arrives in Christian Siriano on the red carpet celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kacey Musgraves arrives in Moschino on the red carpet celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Janet Mock arrives in Alberta Ferretti on the red carpet celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Natasha Lyonne arrives in Jean Paul Gaultier on the red carpet celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Saoirse Ronan arrives in Gucci on the red carpet celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madelaine Petsch arrives in Jean Paul Gaultier on the red carpet celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Regina Hall arrives in Dapper Dan for Gucci on the red carpet celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Liza Koshy arrives in Balmain on the red carpet celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nichapat Suphap arrives in Tomo Koizumi on the red carpet celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Laverne Cox arrives in Christian Siriano on the red carpet celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Bevy Smith arrives in Kimberly Goldson and Dapper Dan for Gucci on the red carpet celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo