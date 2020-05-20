May 20 (UPI) -- The body of 39-year-old Shad Gaspard, a former WWE star, washed ashore in Venice Beach on Wednesday after an extensive search.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the body, Fox 11 reported.

Gaspard was reported missing and lost at sea on Sunday afternoon after he entered the beach's waters with his 10-year-old son.

Gaspard and his son got caught in a strong rip current. The boy was saved by rescuers and did not require medical treatment.

Gaspard had instructed the lifeguards to save his son's life, WWE stated. The Los Angeles Country Fire Department then led a search for Gaspard that lasted days.

Gaspard was best known as a member of WWE tag team Cryme Tyme, along with JTG. The duo competed off and on in WWE from 2006 to 2010.

Cryme Tyme famously joined forces with John Cena in 2008 during Cena's rivalry with JBL.

Gaspard also broke up an armed robbery in 2016 and appeared in several television shows and movies, such as Think Like a Man Too and Brothers.