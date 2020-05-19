May 19 (UPI) -- Taika Waititi is leading a star-studded cast in reading author Roald Dahl's classic novel James and the Giant Peach for charity.

The readings will help raise money for Partners in Health, a global, non-profit organization that is fighting COVID-19.

Waititi will read the novel virtually from home alongside celebrities such as Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter, Nick Kroll and Lupita Nyong'o.

The readings will be broken up into episodes that are posted onto the Roald Dahl YouTube channel every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The first two episodes were posted on Monday.

The filmmaker released a trailer for the readings on Twitter where he encourages his celebrity friends to use an accent to match the book.

Waititi, known for helming Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, recently signed on to direct and co-write a new Star Wars film.