May 19 (UPI) -- Sony announced on Tuesday a new The Last of Us Part II-themed PlayStation 4 Pro console will launch alongside the game on June 19.

The customized, limited-edition console will feature a matte finish and is engraved with series star Ellie's signature fern tattoo.

A customized DualShock 4 controller, a physical copy of the game and a digital code to redeem a Last of Us Part II dynamic theme and avatars, will also come packaged with the console which will retail for $399.99.

The controller features the tattoo design and The Last of Us Part II logo on the touchpad. The controller will be sold separately for $64.99.

Sony also announced a Last of Us Part II-themed Gold Wireless Headset for $99.99 and 2TB Game Drive from Seagate for $89.99.

"When we first revealed The Last of Us Part II, we had no idea how quickly fans would embrace Ellie's tattoo. Within a day, we started seeing real-life versions showing up on social media and fans have been sharing photos of their new tattoos with us week after week ever since," John Sweeney, art director at the game's developer Naughty Dog said about why Ellie's tattoo was chosen for the limited-edition console.

Sony recently released a new cinematic trailer for The Last of Us Part II which features Ellie seeking out revenge following a traumatic event.