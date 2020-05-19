Sam Smith arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28, 2018. The singer turns 28 on May 19. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Rebecca Hall attends the 74th Venice Film Festival on the Lido in Venice on September 4, 2017. The actor turns 38 on May 19. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Pete Townshend at the BB&T center in Sunrise, Fla., on September 20. The guitarist turns 75 on May 19. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Pope Innocent XI in 1611

-- Philanthropist Johns Hopkins in 1795

-- American-born Nancy Astor, the first female member of the British Parliament, in 1879

-- Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, in 1881

-- Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh in 1890

-- Black Muslim leader Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, in 1925

-- Cambodian dictator Pol Pot in 1925

-- Playwright Lorraine Hansberry in 1930

-- Journalist Jim Lehrer in 1934

-- Actor/TV talk show host David Hartman in 1935 (age 85)

-- Actor James Fox in 1939 (age 81)

-- Author Nora Ephron in 1941

-- Actor Peter Mayhew in 1944

-- British rock star Pete Townshend in 1945 (age 75)

-- Wrestler/actor Andre the Giant, born André René Roussimoff, in 1946

-- Jamaican actor/model/singer Grace Jones in 1948 (age 72)

-- Archie Manning, member of the College Football Hall of Fame and father of two star NFL quarterbacks, in 1949 (age 71)

-- Rock musician Joey Ramone in 1951

-- Actor Rebecca Hall in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Lily Cole in 1987 (age 33)

-- Singer/songwriter Sam Smith in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor Eleanor Tomlinson in 1992 (age 28)

-- TV personality/singer JoJo Siwa, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, in 2003 (17)