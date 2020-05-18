May 18 (UPI) -- This is Us stars Justin Hartley and Mandy Moore will be hosting NBC's 6th annual Red Nose Day special on Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT.

Hartley made the announcement Monday on Today where he discussed how the organization raises money to help end child poverty.

"This organization in five years has raised over $100 million here in the United States, affecting 25 million children so far positively," Harley said.

"It's amazing, it's wonderful to be a part of that and I'm excited," he continued.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Ellie Goulding, Steve Martin, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, Tony Hale, Jim Gaffigan, Lilly Singh, Bryan Cranston, Mario Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, Noah Jupe, Steep Canyon Rangers, Adrienne Warren and Ray Romano are also set to appear during the special.