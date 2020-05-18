May 18 (UPI) -- John Krasinski paid homage to fans on the latest episode of his YouTube series Some Good News, which will be going on hiatus.

"I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you," Krasinski said Sunday after showing highlights from previous SGN episodes.

"I have been blown away by all the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you, how uplifted and inspired you all can be, but I assure you all of the pleasures and all of the inspiration has been mine," he continued.

The Office alum also presented art, tributes and videos submitted by fans.

Krasinski promised viewers that SGN will return.

The actor started SGN in March with an episode celebrating The Office's 15th anniversary with Steve Carell. The series has highlighted heartwarming stories from around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several stars have appeared on SGN, including Krasinski's wife, actress Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel-Miranda, Oprah Winfrey, stars of The Office, Martha Stewart, Brad Pitt, and more.