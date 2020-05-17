Cindy Crawford attends the Fashion Awards in London in 2018. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Kaia Gerber has broken her wrist and shared a photo of her full-arm cast on Instagram. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Model Kaia Gerber posted a photo of her wearing a bikini and a full-arm cast this weekend.

"Had a little accident but i'm okay!" supermodel Cindy Crawford's 18-year-old daughter captioned the mirror selfie on Instagram.

She also posted an X-ray of her broken wrist, but she did not explain how it happened.

UsMagazine.com reported Gerber discussed her injury Friday during her online book club.

"I want to talk about this week's uninvited guest, which is my cast. I actually broke my wrist yesterday. I was in a little bit of an accident. Thankfully I am OK, everyone is OK, and this is the worst of the injuries so I feel very grateful. And I'm not gonna let it stop me from talking about this week's book, but it is going to be joining us for the next couple of book clubs," Gerber said.

The book they were talking about was Delia Owens' Where the Crawdads Sing.