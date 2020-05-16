May 16 (UPI) -- Trading Spaces designer Frank Bielec has died of complications of a heart attack, the show announced Saturday. He was 72.

"A sad day for the TLC family as we learn of the passing of beloved Trading Spaces designer Frank Bielec," the cable TV network tweeted.

"We will miss and remember him fondly, his quirky style and wonderful sense of humor. We share our love and condolences with the entire Bielec family at this difficult time."

The show's host, Paige Davis, remembered her co-star in a Facebook post.

"It's hard to think of a person more beloved and cherished in my world than Frank. He was my biggest champion and I adored him. Everyone adored him. It was a treat every time he was around. Full of one liners, quips, dirty jokes, and salty musings, Frank made us laugh, forget our troubles, and never take life too seriously. It's baffling to imagine him gone because there has never been anyone more full of life and love.I feel this loss deeply. Bye, sweet Frank. I love you dearly. #rip," Davis wrote.

Her post included an obituary, which said Bielec died holding his wife Judy's hand.

Trading Spaces is a home makeover show that originally aired on TLC 2000-08. Most of the cast returned -- including Bielec and Davis -- when the show was revived in 2018.