Janet Jackson accepts the Ultimate Icon: Music Dance Visual award during the 15th annual BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 28, 2015. The singer turns 54 on May 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Danny Trejo attends the premiere of "Rampage" at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on April 4, 2018. The actor turns 76 on May 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Thomas Brodie-Sangster attends the Burberry Festive Film Premiere in London on November 3, 2015. The actor turns 30 on May 16. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- William Seward, U.S. secretary of state whose purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million was called "Seward's Folly," in 1801

-- Banker Levi Morton, U.S. vice president under Benjamin Harrison, in 1824

-- Serial killer H. H. Holmes in 1861

-- Actor Henry Fonda in 1905

-- Author Louis "Studs" Terkel in 1912

-- Entertainer Liberace, born Władziu Valentino Liberace, in 1919

-- New York Yankees player/Manager Billy Martin in 1928

-- Actor Danny Trejo in 1944 (age 76)

-- Actor Pierce Brosnan in 1953 (age 67)

-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut in 1955 (age 65)

-- Actor Debra Winger in 1955 (age 65)

-- Actor Mare Winningham in 1959 (age 61)

-- Singer Janet Jackson in 1966 (age 54)

-- Singer Ralph Edward Tresvant Jr. in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Tracey Gold in 1969 (age 51)

-- Political commentator Tucker Carlson in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor David Boreanaz in 1969 (age 51)

-- Former Argentine tennis player Gabriela Sabatini in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor/stunt performer Jason "Wee Man"Acuna in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Tori Spelling in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Joseph Morgan in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor/model Megan Fox in 1986 (age 34)

-- Model Behati Prinsloo in 1989 (age 32)

-- Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster in 1990 (age 30)

-- Figure skater Ashley Wagner in 1991 (age 29)

-- Actor Miles Heizer in 1994 (age 26)