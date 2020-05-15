May 15 (UPI) -- Tracee Ellis Ross sings about self-love in the lead single from her film The High Note.

The 47-year-old actress released "Love Myself," a first song from the movie's soundtrack, on Friday.

Ross introduced "Love Myself" during a live stream Thursday on Instagram. Her mom, Diana Ross, siblings, former first lady Michelle Obama, and singer Janelle Monáe joined the stream, where Ross shared how she always dreamed of being a singer but was too afraid to pursue it.

"Whether consciously or unconsciously, as a kid somehow I took that dream of mine to be a singer and I hid it," she said. "I got so scared to sing that it became this dream that I was afraid of. At 47 years old, I faced that dream and I sang."

Ross recorded "Love Myself" and five other songs for the movie.

The High Note will be released on VOD platforms May 29. The film follows Grace Davis (Ross), a singer who records her first new album in 10 years with the encouragement of her assistant (Dakota Johnson).

The High Note is written by Flora Greeson and directed by Nisha Ganatra. Focus Features released a first trailer for the movie in February.

Ross plays Bow Johnson on the ABC series Black-ish and Mixed-ish.