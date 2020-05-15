Cara Delevingne (L) and Ashley Benson attend the U.S. Open tennis championships in September. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Cara Delevingne defended her ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson after Benson was spotted with G-Eazy following their split. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Cara Delevingne is showing her support for her ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson amid Benson's reported romance with G-Eazy.

The 27-year-old model and actress defended Benson, 30, Thursday on Instagram Stories after the Pretty Little Liars alum was spotted with G-Eazy following their split.

"It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate," Delevingne wrote. "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

Benson was spotted kissing G-Eazy during an outing Wednesday in Los Angeles. Benson later liked a fan's Instagram post that downplayed the romance rumors.

"You can't say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can't Ashley have friends how? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just needs friends right now more than ever!" the post reads.

Benson and G-Eazy collaborated on a cover of the Radiohead song "Creep" that G-Eazy released in April.

News broke last week that Delevingne and Benson have split after nearly two years of dating. People said the couple broke up in early April.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it's over now," a source said. "Their relationship just ran its course."

Delevingne has been spending time with friends, including Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber, while self-isolating amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Delevingne is known for the film Suicide Squad and plays Vignette in the Amazon series Carnival Row. Benson portrayed Hanna Marin in Pretty Little Liars.