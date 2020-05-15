May 15 (UPI) -- Puerto Rican rapper Residente is back with a new music video.

The 42-year-old recording artist released a video Thursday for the song "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe," or "Before the World Ends."

The video features several celebrity couples, including Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, and Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri.

Affleck and de Armas are shown kissing while on their desert trip for de Armas' 32nd birthday. The couple made their relationship Instagram official during the trip in April.

Affleck and de Armas met on the set of the upcoming film Deep Water. The couple were first linked in March after they were spotted in de Armas' hometown of Havana, Cuba.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner and has three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with the actress. He told ABC News in February that he was single but open to a "meaningful" relationship.

Residente said in an Instagram post Thursday that "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe" video is meant to "keep us in company" amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but a pandemic like this has never faced such a force of solidarity. Thanks to all of the kisses in all of the languages," he wrote. "And if this is the end, we will find the beauty of it. But perhaps now is when it all begins."

Residente released his debut, self-titled studio album in 2017.