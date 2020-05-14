May 14 (UPI) -- Sony will be sharing details of PlayStation 4 exclusive title Ghost of Tsushima during a State of Play livestream event that begins at 4 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will run around 18 minutes and can be viewed on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels.

Fans can expect to see new gameplay footage of Ghost of Tsushima that covers the title's combat and exploration aspects.

Sony will be focusing solely on Ghost of Tsushima during the livestream and will not be offering any updates on their upcoming next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

Ghost of Tsushima, from developer Sucker Punch, is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 on July 17.

Ghost of Tsushima is a samurai action title where players will take on the role of Jin Sakai who vows to protect his home from Mongol invaders.

Jin will embark on an epic journey where he must turn his back on the traditional ways of the samurai in order to become a different kind of warrior and exact his revenge.