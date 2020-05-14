May 14 (UPI) -- Epic Games has announced it's popular online multiplayer shooter, Fortnite, will be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when the new consoles launch later this year.

"This is the same Fortnite you know and love, ready to take full advantage of the newest consoles," Epic Games said in a statement Wednesday.

The developer noted that Fortnite accounts, progression and items that were purchased for the game will carry over to the new consoles.

Epic Games will also continue to support the title on current platforms such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and and intends on supporting cross-play across all platforms.

Fortnite, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, will take advantage of improved performance and visuals once Epic Games transitions the game over to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021. Unreal Engine 5 is Epic's new graphics engine and developer toolkit.

Sony and Microsoft have yet to announce a release date for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X which are expected to launch in late 2020.