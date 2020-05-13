May 13 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that Sami Zayn is unable to compete so his Intercontinental Championship will be vacated.

The company also announced that a tournament will begin this Friday on SmackDown in order to determine a new Intercontinental Champion.

Zayn won the title from Braun Strowman at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in March. He successfully defended the championship against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36 in April.

WWE did not specify why Zayn is unable to compete. He was last seen on WWE programming during WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch, on Monday, announced that she is pregnant with her first child which led to her vacating her Raw Women's Championship. Asuka, who had won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, was crowned the new Raw Women's Champion for her victory.