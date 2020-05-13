May 13 (UPI) -- Matt Damon, who is currently riding out the pandemic in Dalkey, Ireland with his family, said his 21-year-old stepdaughter, Alexia, had COVID-19.

Damon made the announcement Wednesday while appearing on local Dalkey radio station Spin 1038.

The actor was in Ireland filming a new movie and brought along his wife Luciana Barroso and their children, 13-year-old Isabella, 11-year-old Gia Zavala and 9-year-old Stella. Alexia was in New York attending college.

"She had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine," Damon said about Alexia.

"Of our four kids we've got the three younger ones and our oldest one, we'll reunite with her at the end of the month but everybody's okay," he continued.

Damon also surprised a fan on webcam, discussed how he has Facetimed with Bono of U2 who also lives in the area, and how his 2011 film Contagion predicted the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Anybody who says you couldn't have predicted this, just look at Contagion. Ten years ago we made a movie just by talking to experts and asking them how would this look and how would it go down," he said.