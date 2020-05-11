May 11 (UPI) -- Otis and Asuka were the big winners at WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view event as both superstars were able to obtain a Money in the Bank briefcase.

The men's and women's Money in the Bank matches took place simultaneously at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Conn., on Sunday for the first time ever. The competitors were tasked with reaching the roof where the Money in the Bank briefcases were located, just above a wrestling ring.

Otis, AJ Styles, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio started the match in the first-floor gym while Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and Carmella began on the first-floor lobby.

Asuka gained an early advantage by taking out all of her opponents by leaping off of a second-floor railing. She then quickly ran into an elevator to reach a higher floor. Otis, inside the gym, pinned Styles down with massive weight plates.

Brooke and others arrived at a Money in the Bank-themed conference room, where they started to brawl. Brooke grabbed a briefcase that was hanging inside the room but Stephanie McMahon made a cameo to inform her that the real briefcase was located on the roof.

Styles would escape and move up to another floor but he was quickly distracted by a room that contained The Undertaker's casket and urn. Black kicked Styles into the room and closed the door.

The men and women collided inside a catering area, where Paul Heyman was about to sit down and enjoy a large meal. Otis called for a food fight and chaos ensued. Baszler choked out Mysterio with the Kirifuda Clutch. Otis would later throw a pie into the face of former general manager John Laurinaitis, who was passing by.

Styles and Bryan found themselves inside Vince McMahon's office, which had dinosaur bones hanging on the wall. Vince McMahon yelled at Styles and Bryan to get out with the grapplers leaving but not before they fixed the chairs they had moved while fighting.

Asuka and the other women made it to the roof first. Asuka fought off Evans, Jax and Corbin, who had arrived and started climbing the ladder. Asuka kicked Corbin off the ladder and grabbed the first Money in the Bank briefcase. The briefcase allows Asuka to have a championship match at any time of her choosing.

Corbin was joined by the other men and appeared to throw Mysterio and Black off the roof. Corbin climbed the ladder again and battled Styles who had done the same. Corbin and Styles both grabbed the briefcase but Corbin's rival Elias returned and smashed his guitar against The King's back.

Styles then fumbled the briefcase which landed into Otis' hands, making him the winner and also able to have a championship match at any time of his choosing.

Also at Money in the Bank, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defended his title against Seth Rollins in a highly competitive match. Rollins arrived to the ring with new entrance music.

Rollins focused on McIntyre's left knee, which affected his movement. The Monday Night Messiah delivered a number of flying knees to the champ's head and also landed a picture-perfect Frog Splash.

McIntyre wouldn't quit, however, which led to Rollins growing frustrated. Rollins dodged a Claymore from McIntyre and also performed the Curb Stomp but it wasn't enough.

McIntyre won the match after he stopped a second Curb Stomp and delivered a Glasgow Kiss. Rollins responded with a Superkick but McIntyre survived it and used the Claymore to earn the three count. McIntyre shook Rollins' hand afterward.

Universal Champion Braun Strowman defended his title against Bray Wyatt. Wyatt was in his normal form and was not The Fiend.

Strowman started out in control but Wyatt gained an advantage after Strowman crashed into the announcer's table. The Eater of Worlds successfully planted Strowman with Sister Abigail, but it surprisingly wasn't enough to keep him down.

Strowman played mind games with Wyatt by putting on the black sheep mask he wore when he was a member of the Wyatt Family. Wyatt was happy thinking that Strowman was coming back to join forces with him.

The pair shared a hug in the middle of the ring and Wyatt was joined by his Firefly Funhouse puppets who cheered on the reunion. Strowman eventually removed the mask and stomped on it before he defeated Wyatt with the Running Powerslam for the three count.

Wyatt watched Strowman leave the ring as images of The Fiend flashed across the screen.

Other moments from Money in the Bank included SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeating Tamina with help from Sasha Banks; Bobby Lashley defeating R-Truth; SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defeating The Miz and John Morrison, The Lucha House Party and The Forgotten Sons; and Jeff Hardy defeating Cesaro.